Shesterkin will guard the road cage during Friday's Game 6 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin was pretty solid in Wednesday's Game 5 against Pittsburgh, turning aside 29 of 32 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The Vezina Trophy finalist will try to help the Rangers stave off elimination by shooting for a second straight victory in a rematch with a banged-up Penguins squad that will be without Sidney Crosby (upper body), Brian Dumoulin (lower body) and Tristan Jarry (foot).