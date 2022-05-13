Shesterkin will guard the road cage during Friday's Game 6 versus the Penguins, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Shesterkin was pretty solid in Wednesday's Game 5 against Pittsburgh, turning aside 29 of 32 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The Vezina Trophy finalist will try to help the Rangers stave off elimination by shooting for a second straight victory in a rematch with a banged-up Penguins squad that will be without Sidney Crosby (upper body), Brian Dumoulin (lower body) and Tristan Jarry (foot).
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Bounces back in Game 5•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Back in net Monday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Pulled from Game 3 start•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Seeking second straight win•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Stops 39 in Game 2 win•