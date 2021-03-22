Shesterkin (groin) will practice Tuesday and Wednesday and may play in Thursday's game versus the Flyers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin will be evaluated after practicing the next two days, so it's uncertain if he'll be ready for Thursday. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old is making progress toward returning, so he shouldn't be out much longer. Shesterkin should return to a tandem with Alexandar Georgiev once he gains clearance. Prior to this injury, Shesterkin recorded a .921 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA through 15 appearances.