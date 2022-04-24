Shesterkin registered 32 saves on 35 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Bruins on Saturday.
Shesterkin entered this contest fresh off back-to-back shutouts versus the Red Wings and Jets, but the Bruins presented a unique challenge in this one, as they dominated faceoffs (62:38 percent) and opposing netminder Linus Ullmark, who was fresh off a three-game hiatus, posted one of his best performances all season. Shesterkin still leads the league with a 2.03 GAA and .936 save percentage through 52 games.
