Shesterkin made 18 saves in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

The Rangers' defense was simply awful, consistently struggling to clear the zone or put a body on San Jose skaters camped out in front of the crease, and Shesterkin had little chance at any of the pucks that got past him. It was the first time this season the 29-year-old netminder had given up more than two goals in a start, and even after Thursday's disaster he still carries a 1.86 GAA and .930 save percentage in seven outings -- numbers which are badly out of sync with his 2-3-2 record.