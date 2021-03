Shesterkin (undisclosed) left Thursday's game versus the Devils in the third period, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Shesterkin needed to be helped off the ice late in the third period with the Rangers leading 4-1. It's unclear what he hurt as he made a save. Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin in goal, and the former would likely be the primary starter should the latter miss time. An update on Shesterkin's status should surface before Saturday's game versus the Devils.