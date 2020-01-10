Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Improves to 2-0 on busy night

Shesterkin made 46 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Shesterkin was sensational in this one, shutting the door after a controversial goal with the net off its moorings tied the game at 3-3 for the visitors in the second period. He's won a pair of fast-paced affairs to open his NHL career, allowing three goals apiece to the Avalanche and Devils but posting a .926 save percentage. Shesterkin has always been viewed as the superior goaltending prospect to Alexandar Georgiev, and with Henrik Lundqvist still playing well himself behind an abhorrent Rangers defense, the team may ultimately need to move Georgiev for defensive help. Shesterkin certainly isn't going anywhere given how comfortable he's looked at the top level after dominating the KHL and thriving in the AHL for half a season with a 15-4-3 record and .932 save percentage.