Shesterkin will be promoted to the active roster and start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Flyers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin was sharp in his last start Saturday against the Capitals, stopping 26 of 27 shots en route to a 4-1 win. The 25-year-old goaltender will try to secure his fifth victory of the season in a road matchup with Philadelphia team that's averaging 3.40 goals per game this campaign, sixth in the NHL.