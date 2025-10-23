Shesterkin will protect the home goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin will be hoping for any goal support from his teammates, who have scored just once in four home games so far. The 29-year-old has a 2-3-1 record, but his 1.17 GAA and .957 save percentage are more indicative of the quality of his play to begin 2025-26.