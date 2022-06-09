Shesterkin will guard the home goal in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Lightning, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Shesterkin has lost each of the last two games, allowing six goals on 82 shots across the contests in Tampa. He hasn't lost at home since the opening game of the postseason versus the Penguins, so this is a solid opportunity for the 26-year-old to get back on track.
