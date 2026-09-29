Shesterkin will tend the twine on the road versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Shesterkin is unsurprisingly between the pipes Tuesday, as he will be a lot of the time when the Rangers are playing this season. A lower-body injury in 2025-26 limited Shesterkin to 51 games, his lowest total in the last five seasons. He remained effective with a 25-19-6 record, a 2.50 GAA and a .912 save percentage, and he should be capable of steady numbers even with a retooled team in front of him.