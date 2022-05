Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 5 versus the Hurricanes, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

To no surprise, Shesterkin will start again with the Rangers attempting to capitalize on their momentum to get ahead in this second-round series. He's been excellent with a 1.25 GAA and a .959 save percentage in four games against the Hurricanes, but they are undefeated at home in the postseason.