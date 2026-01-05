Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home against the Mammoth on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a fantastic performance at the Winter Classic in which he stopped 36 of 37 shots in a win over the Panthers. After a difficult 2024-25 campaign, the Russian backstop is on pace to reach the 30-win mark for the fourth time in the last five years and should make 55 or more starts for the third consecutive campaign.