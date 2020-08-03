Shesterkin (undisclosed) will get the starting nod against Carolina on Monday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Shesterkin missed Game 1 due to an undisclosed problem but will retake the crease over Henrik Lundqvist. Prior to the league going on hiatus, the 23-year-old netminder went 10-2-0 with a 2.51 GAA in 12 appearances, which no doubt factored into the team's decision to go back to him now that he is fully fit.