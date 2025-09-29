Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal on Long Island
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin will patrol the road blue paint in Monday's exhibition game against the Islanders, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.
This will be Shesterkin's second appearance of the preseason, as he made 10 saves on 11 shots in his first outing against the Bruins last week. The 29-year-old netminder might have his hands full Monday -- the Islanders are effectively icing their full NHL roster in this tune-up game.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Finishes with sixth shutout•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting final game of season•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Playoff hopes end in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Starting in Carolina•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Standout performance Thursday•