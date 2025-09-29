Shesterkin will patrol the road blue paint in Monday's exhibition game against the Islanders, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

This will be Shesterkin's second appearance of the preseason, as he made 10 saves on 11 shots in his first outing against the Bruins last week. The 29-year-old netminder might have his hands full Monday -- the Islanders are effectively icing their full NHL roster in this tune-up game.