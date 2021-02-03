Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home versus the Capitals on Thursday.

After splitting the crease over the previous four contests, Shesterkin will make consecutive starts for the first time since Jan. 22 and 24 against Pittsburgh. In his last two outings, the Russian netminder is 2-0-0 with a 1.48 GAA and will look to keep rolling against a depleted Washington squad that remains without Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) or Lars Eller (upper body).