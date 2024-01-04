Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports, indicating he'll get a starting nod at home versus Chicago.

Shesterkin will be back in action after getting shelled by the Hurricanes on Tuesday to the tune of six goals allowed on 27 shots (.778 save percentage). Prior to Tuesday's defeat, the backstop had been on a five-game winning streak during which he registered a 1.58 GAA. Even with a one-game blip, Shesterkin is firmly locked in as the No. 1 option ahead of veteran Jonathan Quick.