Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal Thursday
Shesterkin will get the starting nod against the Devils at home Thursday, per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.
Shesterkin stopped 29 of 32 shots in a win over Colorado in his NHL debut Tuesday and appears to be getting a second look in Thursday's tilt. At some point, the Rangers figure to go back to starter Henrik Lundqvist but seem set to ride the 23-year-old Russian for the time being.
