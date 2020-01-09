Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: In goal Thursday

Shesterkin will get the starting nod against the Devils at home Thursday, per Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post.

Shesterkin stopped 29 of 32 shots in a win over Colorado in his NHL debut Tuesday and appears to be getting a second look in Thursday's tilt. At some point, the Rangers figure to go back to starter Henrik Lundqvist but seem set to ride the 23-year-old Russian for the time being.