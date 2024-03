Shesterkin will get the starting nod at home versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin has given up three or more goals in five of his last eight contests while posting a 4-3-1 record, 2.35 GAA and two shutouts. The 28-year-old Russian has already reached the 30-win mark for the third consecutive campaign and could still get over 35, especially with the Rangers trying to hold off the Hurricanes for the Metropolitan Division title.