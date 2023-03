Shesterkin will defend the road crease versus Carolina on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has regained his form of late, although he did give up three third period goals to Carolina on Tuesday in a 3-2 loss. He managed to stop 36 shots versus the Hurricanes as he was outstanding in the first two periods, stopping 23 shots. Shesterkin is 32-12-7 with a 2.58 GAA and .913 save percentage as he has re-established himself as a top-five fantasy goaltender.