Shesterkin was the first goalie to leave the ice Wednesday and is expected to get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin is coming off a Vezina Trophy-winning campaign in which he posted a 36-13-4 record with six shutouts and a 2.07 GAA. The netminder will look to maintain that top form heading into the upcoming season and should be capable of once again pushing for the 40-win threshold, especially if he can stay fit this year.