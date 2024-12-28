Shesterkin will start Saturday's road matchup with Tampa Bay, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin has been the victim of poor play in front of him recently, going just 2-4-0 in his last six starts despite posting a .926 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 11-13-1 with a .913 save percentage and 2.91 GAA this season.
