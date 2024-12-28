Share Video

Link copied!

Shesterkin will start Saturday's road matchup with Tampa Bay, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Shesterkin has been the victim of poor play in front of him recently, going just 2-4-0 in his last six starts despite posting a .926 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 11-13-1 with a .913 save percentage and 2.91 GAA this season.

More News