Per Colin Stephenson of Newsday, Shesterkin was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll defend the blue paint during Tuesday's home game against Carolina.

Shesterkin has been excellent over the past two-plus weeks, securing five straight wins while posting an admirable 1.58 GAA and .946 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 16th win of the season in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 2.95 goals per game on the road this campaign, 20th in the NHL.