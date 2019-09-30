Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Joining Wolf Pack

Shesterkin was dropped down to AHL Hartford on Monday.

With Alexander Georgiev firmly cemented as the No. 2 in the Big Apple, Shesterkin was bound to end up in the minors for Opening Night. The 23-year-old likely will split the AHL netminding duties with Adam Huska for the 2019-20 campaign.

