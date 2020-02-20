Shesterkin stopped 37 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Returning following a three-game absence because of an ankle injury, Shesterkin turned in what some might consider as his best performance of the 2019-20 season. As the games play out down the stretch, it's becoming more clear that Shesterskin is the Rangers' starting goalie of the future. His record improves to 7-1-0, and the Russian-born netminder also owns a 2.28 GAA and .939 save percentage across eight NHL appearances.