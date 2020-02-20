Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Just keeps winning
Shesterkin stopped 37 of 40 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.
Returning following a three-game absence because of an ankle injury, Shesterkin turned in what some might consider as his best performance of the 2019-20 season. As the games play out down the stretch, it's becoming more clear that Shesterskin is the Rangers' starting goalie of the future. His record improves to 7-1-0, and the Russian-born netminder also owns a 2.28 GAA and .939 save percentage across eight NHL appearances.
More News
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Slated for Wednesday's start•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Sitting out in Original Six clash•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Not quite ready•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Claims top spot but out Thursday•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Wins in Winnipeg•
-
Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Back in net•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.