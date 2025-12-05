Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The Rangers grabbed a 2-0 lead before the 10-minute mark in the first period, and Shesterkin made sure the home side never got level, with the only two pucks to get past him on the night coming on Ottawa power plays. The 29-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or fewer in six straight starts, going 5-1-0 over that stretch with a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage and he slips back into his Vezina form.