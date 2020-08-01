Shesterkin (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin was expected to be in goal for Saturday's Game 1 against Carolina, but but the Rangers revealed he was considered unfit to play as pregame warmups got underway, paving the way for Henrik Lundqvist to start between the pipes. Another update on the 24-year-old backstop should surface prior to Monday's Game 2.