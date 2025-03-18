Shesterkin was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Calgary, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports, indicating he'll guard the cage.

Shesterkin will make his 12th appearance in the Rangers' last 14 contests, having gone 5-4-2 with a 2.53 GAA and two shutouts in his previous 11 outings. With the Rangers trying to hold on to a playoff spot, they likely will continue to give Shesterkin a heavy workload, leaving Jonathan Quick primarily as an option in back-to-backs.