Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Leaves start Tuesday
Shesterkin was forced to leave Tuesday's game against Winnipeg to be checked for a concussion, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
Shesterkin was forced to leave the game by the concussion spotter after he was clobbered by Andrew Copp in the first period. Shesterkin exited after making 12 saves in 13:56 of game time and was replaced with Henrik Lundqvist. Expect another word on the Russian's status after he's checked by the league's independent neurologist.
