Shesterkin allowed five goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Shesterkin was let down by his teammates again, with odd bounces and screens leading to three goals and a shorthanded rush by the Flames accounting for another one. Overall, the Rangers' defensive play remains unorganized, and the offense hasn't done enough to overcome those lapses yet. It's starting to wear on Shesterkin's numbers -- he's allowed 11 goals on 54 shots over his last two outings to firmly non-playoff teams in the Sharks and the Flames. He's at a 2-4-2 record on the year but still has a strong 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage through eight starts. The Rangers' next game is in Vancouver on Tuesday.