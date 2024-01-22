Shesterkin stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Shesterkin had a rough start to the game. Adam Henrique scored on the first shot on net 51 seconds after the opening puck drop and he followed that up with a second goal on Anaheim's fourth. Shesterkin didn't allow a goal for the remainder of the tilt, saving all 14 shots directed his way. So far this season, the former 2022 Vezina trophy winner has posted the lowest save percentage (.902) of his career and the highest GAA at 2.84. The Rangers return to the ice on Tuesday for a road game against the Sharks.