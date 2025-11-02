Shesterkin stopped 11 of 13 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

The Rangers played a structured game, giving the Kraken little room to generate. Shesterkin wasn't at his best, but he was good enough to pick up his second consecutive win while facing a season-low workload. The 29-year-old improved to 4-4-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 10 starts. The Rangers won three of four games on their road trip but still generated just nine goals in that span. They'll need to provide Shesterkin more consistent support going forward, though that could be tough to do Tuesday in a home matchup against the Hurricanes.