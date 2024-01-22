Shesterkin stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Shesterkin had a rough start to the game. Adam Henrique scored on the first shot against Shesterkin 51 seconds in and added a second goal on Anaheim's fourth shot. Shesterkin settled down and didn't allow a goal for the remainder of the tilt, saving all 14 shots directed his way. So far this season, the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner has posted the lowest save percentage (.902) of his career and the highest GAA at 2.84. The Rangers return to the ice Tuesday for a road game against the Sharks.