Shesterkin turned aside 25 shots in a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Monday.

Shesterkin was nearly perfect against the Penguins. His only blemish came when he was caught of position on a lively bounce off the end boards that resulted in a Jason Zucker goal midway through the first period. Shesterkin was perfect the rest of the way and has won consecutive games for the first time this season. The 25-year-old improved to 2-2-1 with a 2.41 GAA and .906 save percentage.