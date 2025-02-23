Shesterkin will guard the road net Sunday against the Penguins, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Shesterkin got the start Saturday against Buffalo but was pulled in the first period after allowing five goals on 16 shots. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back against a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 2.86 goals per game. Overall, Shesterkin is 18-20-2 with a .903 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season.