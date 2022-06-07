Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Lightning, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Shesterkin allowed three goals on 52 shots in a 3-2 loss in Game 3 on Sunday. He's faced at least 30 shots in eight straight games, but he's won six of them. He'll look to avoid consecutive losses for the first time since the first two contests of the second round.