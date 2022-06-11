Shesterkin will guard the road goal in Saturday's Game 6 versus the Lightning, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin opened the Eastern Conference Finals with a pair of wins, but he's now lost three straight games, allowing eight goals on 108 shots during his skid. While he's played well, the Lightning have momentum and the Rangers will need to play better in front of Shesterkin to force a Game 7.