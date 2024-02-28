Shesterkin will guard the home goal versus the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Shesterkin has been unbeatable since the All-Star break, going 6-0-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .951 save percentage in that span. He'll get a decent matchup Wednesday -- the Blue Jackets have alternated wins and losses over their last six games, scoring 20 goals in that span.