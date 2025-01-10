Shesterkin made 21 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury, Shesterkin made a number of big stops, none bigger than on Dawson Mercer's shorthanded breakaway midway through the third period to keep the game tied at 2-2. The 29-year-old netminder has had trouble building any momentum this season -- his longest win streak is only three games -- but Shesterkin is more than capable of flipping the switch and putting together a dominant second half if he stays healthy and gets consistent help from his defense.