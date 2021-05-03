Shesterkin will protect the home cage Monday against Washington.

Shesterkin gave up three goals in a shutout loss to the Islanders in his last start, but he's been excellent against Washington this season. In three previous meetings with the Capitals, he's gone 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .946 save percentage. The Rangers will be without a pair of defensive regulars in Jacob Trouba (upper body) and Ryan Lindgren (upper body), while the Washington attack will be missing T.J. Oshie (personal) and possibly Alex Ovechkin (lower body).