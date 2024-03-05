Shesterkin gave up three goals on 28 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

It was a back-and-forth game all night for Shesterkin and the Rangers. Both teams kept trading goals with each other until Ryan Lomberg scored the game-winner early in the third period. While it was the second loss in a row for Shesterkin, he was coming off a seven-game win streak that dated back to Feb. 9. With a strong supporting cast in front of him, look for him to finish the season strong and be a valuable performer in the fantasy playoffs.