Shesterkin stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Shesterkin has allowed just four goals on 79 shots through three games this series. He can't be blamed for this loss, as the Rangers went cold on offense upon their return to Madison Square Garden. Shesterkin will continue to operate as the No. 1 netminder, and he'll look to get back in the win column Monday in Game 4.