Shesterkin stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Flyers on Friday. The final goal was scored on an empty net.

Shesterkin got into trouble early, surrendering two goals in the first 4:24 minutes of the game. He was perfect after that, but the Rangers were unable to recover from the early deficit. Shesterkin has now lost each of his past four starts, dropping to 8-8-1 in 2024-25. On the bright side, he ended his run of four straight outings in which he allowed three or more goals, so perhaps he's turning a corner, despite the outcome Friday not being in his favor.