Shesterkin made 29 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Devils on Thursday.

The game was a possible preview of a first-round playoff matchup and it didn't disappoint. Shesterkin didn't have much of a chance on the first goal -- Eric Haula scored on a redirection at the left post off a long shot-pass from the point. Timo Meier then scored the winner from the slot on a power play late in the first on a give-and-go with Jack Hughes. Shesterkin is 7-2-0 with just 17 goals allowed in his last nine starts.