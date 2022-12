Shesterkin made 39 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed two goals in six rounds of the shootout.

What a duel with the 2019 Vezina winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy. Both goalies dazzled and stymied snipers on both sides. The only puck that got past Shesterkin came off Brayden Point's stick from the low slot in the third period. He's now 17-6-5 on the season.