Shesterkin (undisclosed) allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Shesterkin's playoff debut was spoiled by the Hurricanes, who completed their series sweep over the Rangers. Despite the early postseason exit, Shesterkin figures to be the goalie of the future on Broadway. He posted a 10-2-0 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 12 starts during the regular season after his debut on Jan. 7 versus the Avalanche.