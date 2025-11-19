Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Loses to Golden Knights
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shesterkin stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Vegas cashed in on both of its power-play opportunities, and that made the difference here. Shesterkin's three-game winning streak is over, and he's allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings. The 29-year-old is now 7-7-2 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 16 appearances this season. The Rangers have an even tougher matchup ahead as they visit the Avalanche on Thursday.
