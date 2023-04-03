Shesterkin stopped 26 shots in a 5-2 win over Washington on Sunday.
Shesterkin faced 14 shots in the third period after being forced to make just six stops in the opening frame. He has won three of his past four outings to improve to 35-13-7 this season. The 27-year-old netminder has a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 55 starts.
