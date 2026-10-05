Shesterkin stopped 28 of 30 shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Shesterkin kept Utah off the board until Nick Schmaltz converted a rebound on the power play at 14:29 of the second period, then surrendered a goal to Andrew Peeke in the third period, but the Rangers had given him enough cushion to cruise to the win. The star goalie also contributed offensively for a second straight game, starting the sequence that led to Eeli Tolvanen's empty-netter. Shesterkin has earned a win and recorded a point in consecutive appearances after scoring a goal against Tampa Bay in his previous appearance. He has stopped 72 of 77 shots through three starts in 2026-27, good for an impressive .935 save percentage.