Shesterkin saved 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 win over New Jersey in Game 6 on Saturday.

Shesterkin allowed the opening goal to Curtis Lazar midway through the first period, but he shook it off and went on to have another great game. He's surrendered two or fewer goals in five of six playoff starts this year, giving him a 3-3 record, 1.79 GAA and .939 save percentage in the first round. Although nothing has been announced yet, it would come as no surprise if New York started Shesterkin in Game 7 on Monday.