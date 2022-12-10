Shesterkin saved 41 of 42 shots through overtime in Friday's 2-1 shootout win against the Avalanche.

Shesterkin was perfect versus Colorado's two shootout attempts. The 26-year-old is on a three-game winning streak, and has surrendered just a goal in each of his last two contests. He improved to 13-4-4 with a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage in 21 games this season.